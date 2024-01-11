ING Groep NV Sells 36,200 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

