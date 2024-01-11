ING Groep NV Sells 7,673 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.42 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,178 shares of company stock worth $7,860,729. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

