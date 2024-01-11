Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $73.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

