Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million.
TSE INE opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.90. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.51 and a 12 month high of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.
In other news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
