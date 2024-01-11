Insider Buying: Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Insider Buys £5,500 in Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,010.83).
Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance
LON:MAFL opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.87. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.34).
Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile
