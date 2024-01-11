Insider Buying: Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Insider Buys £5,500 in Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,010.83).

LON:MAFL opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.87. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.34).

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

