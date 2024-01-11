Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.70. Insmed shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 86,863 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,536 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insmed Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.