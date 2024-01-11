Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.9 %

IBP opened at $185.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

