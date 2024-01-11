Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 1.82. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,202.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock valued at $178,038,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

