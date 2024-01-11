Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,006,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

