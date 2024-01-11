Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

