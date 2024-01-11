International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

