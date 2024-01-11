Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.55 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $364.87.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

