Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 1,572.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 100,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 770.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,629 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 4,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,146. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

