Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.