Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

