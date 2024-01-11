Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 118,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.48.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0346 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
