Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 118,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.48.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0346 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $95,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.