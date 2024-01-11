Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 18.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $272,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The company has a market cap of $525.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $103.95 and a 52 week high of $139.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

