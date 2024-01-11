Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 901.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

