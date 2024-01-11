IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.36

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.36 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 54.29 ($0.69), with a volume of 1577730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.71).

IP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 14.77. The company has a market cap of £569.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.33.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

