iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

