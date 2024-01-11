iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 540,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 114,430 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.