iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stake Lifted by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 27,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,944. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

