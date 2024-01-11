iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BSW Wealth Partners’ Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,561,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 222.1% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

