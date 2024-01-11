iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

