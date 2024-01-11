iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22,837.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,064,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 2,055,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 197,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,321,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

