iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

