iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

