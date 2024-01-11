iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.03

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 343057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

