Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,273 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.3 %

ITRN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,520. The company has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

