Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,386. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

