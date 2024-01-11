Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 2,201,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

