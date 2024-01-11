K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

K2 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

