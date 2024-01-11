Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCBX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TCBX

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,322.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $751,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 49.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.