KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.