KeyCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 450,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

