Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 4122658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

