Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRP. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 203,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,905. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.