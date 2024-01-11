Kish Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KISB opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Kish Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.
About Kish Bancorp
