Kish Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Kish Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KISB opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Kish Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

About Kish Bancorp

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

