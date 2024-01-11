Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Kontoor Brands stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
