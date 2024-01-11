Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 97.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

