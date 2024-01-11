L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.64. 322,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,968. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.