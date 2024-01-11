Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

