Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 22.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,641,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,066.06. 318,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

