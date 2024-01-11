LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30. 132,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 205,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

