Lazard Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAZ
Lazard Stock Down 1.4 %
LAZ opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Lazard
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 668.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 592,448 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lazard by 265.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 6,544.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lazard by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lazard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.
Lazard Company Profile
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.