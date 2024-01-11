Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

