Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 59,719 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,719 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

