Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Lennar has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Lennar Stock Up 3.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $338,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

