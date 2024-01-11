LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in LG Display were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

