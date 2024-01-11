Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $32.31

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $33.50. Li Auto shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 873,779 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.26.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $50,178,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.