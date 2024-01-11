Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LECO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $209.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.33 and its 200-day moving average is $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.